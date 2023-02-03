I Trust Judiciary Despite Sacking Me; I Will Get Justice In Appeal Court – Osun Governor, Adeleke

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite being disqualified as the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State, has outlined why he still has faith in the country’s judicial system.

Remember that the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal terminated Adeleke last week and ordered INEC to cancel the certificate of return that it had issued him and issue a new one to Gboyega Oyetola, who had won the Osun governorship in a fair election.

The tribunal determined that Adeleke was not elected governor of the state on July 16 with the majority of valid votes cast. In a statement issued by his spokeswoman, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke welcomed Unit to Unit Ambassadors (UUA) from the Osun West senatorial district and emphasized the critical part the judiciary played in building and supporting Nigeria’s democracy. He enumerated all of the various judicial actions that helped stabilize the country.

The governor asserted that he still had faith in the justice system because of how he was exonerated of forgery allegations. “I benefited from a court intervention. I’ll never forget how the court system freed me from the accusations of forgery. Democracy cannot be strong without everyone holding the judiciary in high respect as the last arbiter.

Bubutain (

)