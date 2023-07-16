I Tried To Understand Nigerian Govt But I Am Unable To Understand Their Wisdom-Jibrin Okutepa

A popular Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, took to his Twitter page to say he can’t understand the wisdom of the Nigerian government.

.Jibrin Okutepa has taken to his microblogging, Twitter, to say the nation is full of surprises. He said the country is planning to give 500 billion Naira to 12 million unknown households, 19 billion naira for agriculture to provide food for over 200 million people and 70 billion naira to be used by the new members of the NASS.

Okutepa added by saying he’s trying to understand the Nigerian government but he was unable to understand their wisdom. He lamented that Nigerians that needed help from the government are not being helped. He said it’s only a few closely connected to the power that enjoys what the vast majority of the people ought to enjoy.

According to the statement made by Jibrin Okutepa, he said: “Nigeria as a country is full of absurdities. Govt to share 500B Naira to 12 million unknown household. Then 19B Naira for agriculture to provide food for over 200m people. 70B Naira is to be used by the new members of the NASS. Govt thinks we are all stupid.”

On that note, Okutepa added that: “I tried to understand Nigerian govt but I am unable to understand their wisdom. The judiciary that is dispensing Justice is said to have been allocated 35B Naira. Not too long ago a building collapsed on a chief Judge of a state. Nigerians that need help are not being helped.”

Okutepa added that: “No refinery functions in Nigeria. Public transport is in shambles. The interest of the masses means nothing to our government. I have not been able to understand govt magic in Nigeria. The essence of govt is to protect and provide for the welfare of the people.”

However, Okutepa concluded his statement by saying: “I want to know when Nigerians will enjoy the benefits of the national resources. Nigerians are in the midst of plenty but have nothing to enjoy other than pains and sorrow. Only a few closely connected to power enjoy what vast majority of the people ought to enjoy. Nigerians think well.”

