“I Tried Committing Suicide & Was Angry With God After I Had An Accident” – Amputee POS Operator

An amputee POS operator identified simply as Blessing has narrated her struggles after she lost one of her legs in an accident.

While speaking during an interview with the Vanguard paper, she said, “I was born into a family of six—two boys and two girls. I’m the second child and the first daughter. I have an elder brother. I’m 28 and I have been doing this POS business since last June; that was when I decided to come out since I left my uncle’s place in Ogun State.”

“It all started in 2014, when I had an accident. It happened during a child dedication party at my uncle’s house. While the party was going on, I decided to go outside to drink water, not that there wasn’t water inside. After I drank the water from a tap outside, I sat down under a canopy to relax. So one of my cousins came outside and wanted to drive a car. I asked him if he could drive, and he replied, Yes, he can.”

“What I remembered is that it was only the light of the car I saw; that is why, up until now, I have had a phobia for light, especially at night. He hit one of my legs even though I tried to run.”

Further speaking, she said, “I tried committing suicide many times and was angry with God after I had an accident. I didn’t even go to church for one year.”

