‘I Told Tinubu In My Room That The Northerners Are Deceiving Him And He Knows As Well’ – Pa Adebanjo

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the acting leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio political group, Afenifere speaking in an interview with Tribune Nigeria has alleged that the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not have the perceived support from the Northerners. Pa Adebanjo stated that it’s quite disheartening that so many political leaders, traditional rulers, and Northern groups wants the North to retain power in the 2023 election.

Pa Adebanjo argued that Tinubu is relatively aware of this conspiracy and that this is why he had warned him not to run for the Presidency. He alleged that the Northerners are only after the wealth of Asiwaju and not with the sincerity of the heart. According to him, it’s becoming clearer by the day where the Northerners stand with few days to the election.

He said, ”The moment you dete from the agreement of our coming together, then you are not being fair. The North is deceiving us. They are not going to allow Tinubu to get there and I have said it. I told Tinubu himself in my room that the Northerners are deceiving him and he knows as well. He knew what he went through before he emerged as the Presidential candidate.”

