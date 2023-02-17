NEWS

"I Told President Buhari that the New Naira Policy is Against Our Party" – APC Chieftain

"I Told President Buhari that the New Naira Policy is Against Our Party" – APC Chieftain

The new Naira policy has placed Nigeria’s governing party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), at a disadvantage in the upcoming elections, according to Ado Doguwa, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives.

Doguwa, who chairs the Special Adhoc Committee on the Naira Redesign, Cashless Policy and Naira Swap in the lower chamber of the national assembly, made the statement after leading members of the committee to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

This meeting which occurred just hours after President Muhammadu Buhari announced on a nationwide television broadcast that only the old N200 notes would remain legal tender until April 10, 2023.

While lamenting the decision, Honourable Ado Doguwa said, ”I need to have 70 Million Naira in hard copy. The law has permitted it and as I speak to you, I don’t have it. ATM stations have turned into wrestling grounds.

He continued: “I told Mr. President that the policy is against the ruling party, my party, because it’s a government policy, a government of the APC. And Nigerians at this time of elections are now looking at my government coming up with an unpopular policy.”

Source: The Punch NG

