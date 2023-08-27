“I Told One Of My Sons Yesterday That I Am So Relaxed That People Will Think It Is A Lie-Oyedepo.

The General Overseer of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Bishop David Oyedepo on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking on “WALKING IN DOMINION OVER SICKNESS AND DISEASE 4” at Enough is Enough Service || Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland|| First Sunday Service || Part A, the cleric reportedly stated that “I Told One Of My Sons Yesterday That I Am So Relaxed That People Will Think It Is A Lie. When you insult me, I will just take it as an observation that may be wrong. An inference that may be faulty, so you are forgiven because you have a right to. I have never taken any man to prayer for insulting me in my life. That “God deal with this man” For what? He is expressing his opinion. Jesus never cursed the man who said he wouldn’t pass through Samaria, he just went through another way. He didn’t even find out his name. May all these frivolities of life that get you disturbed leave you alone from now.

Speaking further on WALKING IN DOMINION OVER SICKNESS AND DISEASE, he reportedly stated that “The verdict is to have dominion over sickness and diseases. Therefore, The end time Church is ordained to walk in dominion in all spheres of life, including dominion over sickness and diseases. He is coming to rapture home a church without spot or wrinkle, without blemish. In the precious name of Jesus, every spot or wrinkle or blemish on anyone’s life and health must clear off today.

