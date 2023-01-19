I Told LP If They Have A Better Candidate Than Peter Obi I Would Withdraw And Support Him -Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has revealed what he told the leaders of Labour Party when they had a meeting together on forming and alliance to field a joint ticket in the presidential election, The Sun Nigeria reports. Rabiu Kwankwaso while fielding to a question from Duke Oputa, an independent political analyst at Chatham House, London, UK noted that he told the leadership of Labour Party that he would have stepped down for their candidate if it was another person other than Peter Obi. Kwankwaso said that the reason why he told them that was because Peter Obi seems not to be a better candidate than him. He said, “I told LP if they have a better candidate than Peter Obi I would withdraw and support him.”

While further speaking, Kwankwaso noted that he intentionally had an interest in Labour Party, but they were at that peak of media hype at that time and that was also one of the reasons why he lost interest in them. “Our party (NNPP) is a national party, and we’re commanding the support of the masses. I can’t work with a party whose ideas are based on ethnicity and religion because I’m a Nigerian. If you had been from the North, I am sure you won’t have made that statement for Kwankwaso to withdraw for Labour Party,” he added.

