NEWS

I Told LP If They Have A Better Candidate Than Peter Obi I Would Withdraw And Support Him -Kwankwaso

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 363 1 minute read

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

I Told LP If They Have A Better Candidate Than Peter Obi I Would Withdraw And Support Him -Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has revealed what he told the leaders of Labour Party when they had a meeting together on forming and alliance to field a joint ticket in the presidential election, The Sun Nigeria reports. Rabiu Kwankwaso while fielding to a question from Duke Oputa, an independent political analyst at Chatham House, London, UK noted that he told the leadership of Labour Party that he would have stepped down for their candidate if it was another person other than Peter Obi. Kwankwaso said that the reason why he told them that was because Peter Obi seems not to be a better candidate than him. He said, “I told LP if they have a better candidate than Peter Obi I would withdraw and support him.”

While further speaking, Kwankwaso noted that he intentionally had an interest in Labour Party, but they were at that peak of media hype at that time and that was also one of the reasons why he lost interest in them. “Our party (NNPP) is a national party, and we’re commanding the support of the masses. I can’t work with a party whose ideas are based on ethnicity and religion because I’m a Nigerian. If you had been from the North, I am sure you won’t have made that statement for Kwankwaso to withdraw for Labour Party,” he added.

Dear readers, feel free to drop your comments below and also like and share this article with your loved ones.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds
News )

#Told #Candidate #Peter #Obi #Withdraw #Support #KwankwasoI Told LP If They Have A Better Candidate Than Peter Obi I Would Withdraw And Support Him -Kwankwaso Publish on 2023-01-19 09:09:08



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 363 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Crowd Of Supporters Block Tinubu’s Way As He Arrives At APC Campaign Venue In Jigawa State

3 mins ago

Election 2023: DL President Predicts Peter Obi to Secure 25% of Votes in Over 24 States

13 mins ago

2023: Tinubu Cannot Get 10% In Zamfara And Sokoto – Dele Momodu

15 mins ago

LP Ticket Has The Power to Make Nigeria Successful- Obi/Datti Says

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button