I Told Lai Mohammed That Before He Arrests Me, He Should Prove My Statements Wrong – Adebanjo

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere leader, lawyer, politician and activist has revealed that he once told Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information that before he tries to arrest him (Adebanjo), he should provide prove that all the statement he (Adebanjo) made were lies.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Vanguard paper, the outspoken politician said that the Nigerian Press are not free and those who tried to disseminate the right information are often targeted by the government.

“They have shown themselves to be ineffective, incompetent, and unable. You pressmen will have your newspaper closed if you talk too much, anyway. It is a component of oppression. You already know that Arise and Channels TV are making every effort to be extremely cautious with what they do. Do you know how many times AIT tried to be audaciously shut them down until the entire globe cried out for them to be reopened? There is no free press. Because we live in a military dictatorship that goes by the name of agbada, they are operating under a great deal of restraint.”

“I have told them, I am ready for them. But I warned them, I told Lai Mohammed that before you come to arrest me for anything I have said against this government, go through all the facts I have stated and prove me wrong. That is why they cannot come. The facts I have stated emanated from them.”

