“I told him if Benin women still listen To me after 7 years that means i’m a good man” -Oshiomhole

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, a former chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the former governor of Edo state, asserted that Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo state, needed to confront the fact that he had lost the support of the Benin people.

Image Source: Vanguard Newspapers.

Oshiomhole said that Benin women had never before in the history of Edo state demonstrated in front of the public in opposition to a state administration in power.

According to him, Obaseki accused him of funding a market demonstration against him. Oshiomhole said that he was merely a spectator to the demonstration and that he had never participated in it.

Yet he insisted that this certifies to be a good leader who is different from the current governor. He asserts that Obaseki violated their agreement to continue in government.

Oshiomhole stated that: “I thought my successor will continue from where I stopped. I campaigned for him in 2016 with the intention that he will work for the state. But as I left government, he abandoned the people. Recently, Benin women were protesting against the governor four days ago on Television.

“He came to accuse me of telling the women to protest against him, I told him if Benin women still listen to me after 7 years that means I’m a good man and you are the bad one. I’m happy that Benin women by themselves have come out to express their disapproval of the governor”.

