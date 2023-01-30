This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“I told buhari when you move out, I want to occupy the villa,” said Tinubu.

Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, said on Sunday that he is looking forward to taking over the Aso Rock Villa in 2023 as Nigeria’s next president.

Tinubu said, “I told buhari that when you move out, I want to occupy the villa.” He was speaking in Benin, the capital of Edo State. Tinubu said he has worked hard to promote democracy in Nigeria, so it’s normal for him to be excited about becoming buhari’s successor.

The former governor of Lagos State stated that when President Muhammadu buhari’s term ends in May 2023, he would like to live in the presidential villa at Aso Rock.

To accomplish this, he informed Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, that he was in the state to ask the traditional ruler for prayers regarding the 2023 election.

He stated, “I am here to ask for your prayers because I have sacrificed and fought for democracy in this country.”

“I told President buhari that I am running, but I am running nowhere, and it is only normal to look forward to succession when we started these eight years.”

“I intend to run for the Villa.” I would like to live there when you leave. Consequently, I value that blessing and require your blessing.

During the visit, Oba Ewuare II expressed his appreciation to Tinubu for his plans to support the Benin Artifact Museum, which, according to the traditional ruler, would benefit research and tourism.

