‘I Told buhari When You Move Out, I Want To Occupy The Villa’ – Bola Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, said on Sunday that he is eager to become the next leader of Nigeria and live in the Aso Rock Villa in 2023.

Speaking in Benin, the capital of Edo State, Tinubu said it is natural for him to look forward to replacing buhari because he has worked hard to uphold Nigeria’s democracy.

When President Muhammadu buhari’s term ends in May 2023, the former governor of Lagos State stated he plans to move into the Aso Rock presidential Villa.

In order to accomplish this, he informed Oba Ewuare II of Benin that he was visiting the state to ask for his prayers in relation to the 2023 election.

“I am here to beg your prayers,” he stated, “I battled and suffered for this nation’s democracy, and I made sacrifices.

“When we started these eight years, it is only normal to look ahead to succession and I informed President buhari that I am running and I am running nowhere.

“I’m a candidate for the Villa. When you leave, I’d like to take your place. As a result, I require your blessing; that blessing is very important to me.”

During the visit, Oba Ewuare II praised Tinubu for his plans to support the Museum of Benin Artefacts, which the traditional ruler believes will benefit tourism and research.

