“I Told Buhari I Am Running; It Means I Am Running To The Aso Rock Villa, Not Just Anywhere” -Tinubu

In a video that surfaced on social media some moments ago, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was spotted in the palace of the king of Benin speaking about the discussion he had with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said, “I told President Muhammadu Buhari that I am running. I am not just running anywhere but running to the aso rock villa.” He added, “it is normal for humans to seek succession after the president’s eight years in office.”

Speaking further, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said, “your royal Majesty, today is a great day to me because I belong to this palace as an in-law. I am here to seek your blessings because they are important to me. I know you to be a great adviser who is conscious of tradition and respectful to everyone.”

Again, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said, “I once saw you speaking about the unemployment of youths. If you count on me, I will make sure our youths are employed.”

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said if he wins the presidency, he will ensure that museums are built in Edo state. He promised to make sure there are more exhibition centres which will in turn fetch money for the state and make it serve as a tourist centre to the public.

