I Told Asiwaju Tinubu Over A Year Ago That The North Will Not Vote For Him – Ayo Adebanjo

With about five days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to vote for the next president of the country after the expiration of the tenure of Muhammadu Buhari, Elder Stateman from the South West, PA Ayo Adebanjo has claimed that he called the attention of Asiwaju Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate that he will not get the votes of the north.

Recall that the former Lagos State governor is one of the front-runners in the February 25th presidential poll. Other front-runners include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party, and Mr Peter Obi of labour party.

Speaking to Tribune Newspaper in an exclusive interview, Ayo said about one year ago, he study the game being played by the north and he alerted Asiwaju Tinubu.

Hear him “I told him before, one on one over a year ago, that the North will not vote for him and I have been repeating it.” PA Ayo Adebanjo told Tribune Newspaper.

