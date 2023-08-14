I Told Asake To Bring N5 Million For A Music Video 3 Years Ago But He Didn’t Have The Money – Omori

Thankgod Omori Jesam, AKA TG Omori, a Nigerian Video director, has narrated his encounter with popular Nigerian singer Asake three years ago, before the musician became popular.

In an interview shared by the Vanguard paper, the Video Director said, “The first time I ever met him (Asake) was at the Intercontinental. I heard one of his songs, and I told him to pull up. I used to know him on Instagram way before Olamide signed him.”

“We randomly just text on Instagram, and I encourage him that when the time is right, we are going to do it [shoot a music video].”

“Then one day I told him to pull up. He pulled up at the Intercontinental, and we had vibes and just chilled.”

“Then I told him to go and look for some money, like N5 million three years ago, and if he gets it, we are going to work together. He told me he would look for the money, but he never came back. ” It was later that he informed him he didn’t have the money.”

