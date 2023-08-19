I Told Aregbesola That Mega Schools Require A Lot Of Infrastructure, But He Didn’t Listen – Dipo Eluwole

According to Vanguard, Osun State Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole, has described mega schools built by the Rauf Aregbesola administration as useless without proper input.

Speaking to newsmen at the state education department unit on Friday to discuss the country’s preparations for the education summit, he said the giant schools are currently rotting due to the lack of a pragmatic maintenance policy to preserve the structures.

According to him, as a legislator, I told Governor Aregbesola that mega schools require a lot of infrastructure, but he did not listen. But after the summit, our government will look at how best to use the structures.

“Many new schools in Oyinlola have been destroyed. Look how useless the giant schools built by Aregbesola are now; by the grace of God, we should sit and watch them rot and do something about it.

“The Aregbesola administration built the school infrastructure without thinking about its maintenance. The contractors got their money, and now they are gone. What about the maintenance of these buildings? That is the problem now. We will look for ways to use these structures. sensibly.

The chairman of the summit, Professor Oyesoji Aremu, said in his speech that the summit will bring together all stakeholders, including the political class, to realize political will. “The summit will be held in both English and Yoruba so that everyone can have input, including religious leaders, traditionalists, politicians, students, and teachers. Ultimately, we want the outcome to be properly implemented,” he said.

