I Told Abacha That He Was Wasting His Time When I Was Accused Of Killing Abiola’s Wife- Ayo Adebanjo

As the presidential race continues to gather momentum in the nation’s political space ahead of the general election scheduled to take place in less than three weeks, Chief Ayo Adebanjo who is famously known as the leader of the Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, has recently come out to reveal what he told the Late General Sani Abacha, when himself and some other people were wrongly arrested in connection with the death of M.K.O Abiola’s wife.

While speaking during a live interview with the Vanguard’s correspondent, Ayo Adebanjo claimed that most of the governments in this country jailed him, as he said he was involved in the Obafemi Awolowo’s treasonable felony trial.

However, he made a hilarious statement saying, “Maybe you do not know. Abacha imprisoned and detained me. You remember they arrested me when they said we killed Abiola’s wife and when we were holding a reception for Ambassador Walter Carrington in my house, they came there and broke the place.”

In addition, Adebanjo who is also known as a prominent politician and a human rights activist further ended his interview with a concluding statement saying, “What I told Abacha when he jailed me after I was accused of killing Abiola’s wife was that, he was wasting his time, that it would only take one bullet to finish the job. I was 68 years old then and I said if you kill me now, what are you going to gain. As at that time, I only had my last born who was reading medicine in the university. All others had graduated from the university. I said, do not waste your time. That was then and I am still alive now.”

