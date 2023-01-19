I Thought Governor Wike Was The Best Material For The Presidency In This Country — Gov. Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, recently discussed why, despite his love for the PDP, he felt let down by its leadership in an interview. According to Governor Ortom, the governors of the South purportedly concurred that the South should be included on the presidential ticket. He lamented the way numerous PDP governors from the South had thwarted Wike’s efforts to win the party’s presidential candidacy. The Nigerian Tribune claims.

Because he is from the North, Governor Samuel Ortom preferred Governor Nyesom Wike because he thought the PDP president should represent the South like the APC. Ortom asserted that Wike would be the best choice to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

As you can see, I’m quite upset in myself since I spoke out the day following the Southern governors’ meeting, stating that what they had said was accurate and that it should be put into action. Thus, these are the issues. Resulting from the convention’s rejection of Governor Nyesom Wike, who I thought was the nation’s greatest candidate for president.

Abubakar360 (

)