I think what Akpabio said is a huge embarrassment to him as a person & to national assembly-Ningi

Senator Abdul Ningi, a federal lawmaker representing Bauchi state under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), expressed his strong disapproval of a statement made by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. According to Senator Ningi, Akpabio’s comment about receiving a gift from the clerk to enjoy the holiday is not only embarrassing to him personally but also reflects poorly on the integrity of the national assembly as an institution. He made these remarks during an interview with Channels Television’s Politic Today program, in response to a question posed by Seun Okinbaloye regarding his reaction to Akpabio’s statement and its implications for the national assembly.

Senator Ningi clarified that he has not received any money through the mail, although some of his fellow senators have reported receiving sums of two million naira. He emphasized that Akpabio should have made such a statement publicly, considering his extensive experience as a five-term member of the house. Senator Ningi stressed that it is not customary for members of the national assembly to make such remarks, implying that Akpabio’s comment was inappropriate and unprofessional.

According to Senator Abdul Ningi,

“I think it is a huge embarrassment to senate president as a person and to the institution of the national assembly.”

Watch video here (9:55)

https://fb.watch/mmhiZin2gl/?mibextid=Nif5oz

