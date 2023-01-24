NEWS

I Think Tinubu Should Be Smart Enough To Know That Buhari Has Not Fully Supported Him —APC Chieftain

According to obtained news reports, it was reported that an APC chieftain and a member of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign, Abayo Mumuni, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is not showing enough support towards the presidential ambitions of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The APC chief also said he is worried with the level of support President Muhammadu Buhari has shown to Tinubu, adding that he needs to increase the level of his support for his presidential ambition.

According to one of his statements, Abayo Mumuni also said that “I am sure Tinubu should be smart to detect that Buhari has not fully supported him.” “Therefore, he is not wrong if he challenges our dear president to increase his level of support for him.”

“Let us not forget that when Buhari was struggling to be Nigeria’s President, Tinubu was there for him; he was up and doing and also stood behind him with maximum support, so it is something necessary for President Muhammadu Buhari to reciprocate the same to Tinubu, his benefactor.” He said

Source: Vanguard

