I Think That Plateau Governor Has Some Suspects Responsible For Insecurity In Mangu – Bali

The Senator Representing Plateau South Senatorial District At The National Assembly, Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali, has disclosed that the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, disclosed to him that some persons had earlier threatened to make the state ungovernable for him.

According to Napoleon Bali, Caleb Mutfwang has some persons he suspect that they are responsible for the insecurity in Mangu, Plateau State. Napoleon Bali explained that if Bola Tinubu orders him to reveal the identities of those he is suspecting, he will reveal their identities to the security.

Napoleon Bali revealed that the current insecurity in Mangu is politically motivated as some persons are fueling insecurity in the area because the governor comes from that part of the state.

Speaking further, Napoleon Bali said that Caleb Mutfwang was in Abuja some few days ago to complain to the former Inspector General of Police what has been happening in Mangu.

Watch From The 4:40 Minute Of The Video Below:



