I think Mmesoma has psychological issue, people tend to act ultra-viciously atimes-Prof Chuma-Udeh

The recent clash between Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme and the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has sparked a conversation about the motives behind her decision to falsify her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exam (UTME) result. Shedding light on the matter, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, the Anambra State Commissioner of Education, disclosed that during the investigation conducted by a committee led by Governor Charles Soludo, Mmesoma failed to provide a convincing explanation for her actions.

Speaking on the Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program, Professor Chuma-Udeh stated that Mmesoma struggled to articulate a valid reason for inflating her UTME result. This revelation challenges the assumption that her behavior may be attributed to a lack of proper upbringing. The professor posited that the complex nature of the human mind must be taken into account when trying to comprehend such actions.

“It’s a psychological issue,” Professor Chuma-Udeh expressed. “Sometimes, individuals exhibit inexplicably malicious behavior, and it cannot simply be attributed to inadequate parental guidance. When we asked her why she forged her result, she responded with ‘nothing.’ So, I cannot grasp the underlying motivation behind her actions.”

Listen to her: “The human mind is full of complexities, and this is one of those cases of being a human being. I think it’s a psychological issue. Sometimes, people tend to behave ultra-viciously, and it’s not a result of poor parental training. Because, when we asked her “Why did you forge your result”, she said “Nothing”. So, I cannot get a grasp on why she did what she did. I can’t say.”

The professor emphasized that while Mmesoma’s actions were undeniable and visible to the public, human beings are capable of various actions, some of which may appear perplexing. Ultimately, the reasoning behind Mmesoma’s decision to deceive remains elusive, leaving the public to ponder the intricacies of the human mind and its propensity for inexplicable behavior.

Source: YouTube (Forward video to 1:32:42).

Oj_Gist (

)