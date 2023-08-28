‘I think Lagos has changed me, I now have more feelings’ – Ike tells Ebuka

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Reality Tv Star, Steve Ikechukwu Onyema simply known as Ike had a brief conversation with Ebuka in the Big Brother Naija house and he opened up about his new personality.

During the brief Interview session, Ebuka asked Ike about his new personality stating that he’s not sure what’s really happening because it seems like he has become soft once of a sudden. He further went ahead to ask him the motive behind his personality.

“In his Words” (Ebuka)

“What’s up, I mean it looks like we have seen a bit of a reform Ike, Is it temporary because I’m not sure what’s happening, you have been kind of soft all of a sudden, what happened?”, Ebuka asked and without wasting much time Ike responded.

In response to Ebuka’s question, Ike stated that he doesn’t know what is really happening to him and he felt like Lagos has changed him over the last couple of years.

He further stressed that last week, he felt like there was happiness in the house and he just felt like to keep the toxicity down, Ike then went ahead to reveal that he will be going back to his former self next week and that statement made all his housemates including the Interviewer, Ebuka burst into laughter.

“In his Words” (Ike)

“You know even me, like I keep telling everyone here, you know since the four years that I left the house, I don’t really know what’s happening to me, Lagos has changed me completely, like I have more feelings now. You know this last week I felt like love and light, you know there was happiness, we did many things you know, I felt like let just keep the toxicity down, but from next week I dey go back to my former self”, Ike said and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers. Click on the link below to watch the video clip of the interview.

