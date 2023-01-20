“I Think I Will Get Fmr President Obasanjo’s Vote Because It Is A Golden Vote” – SDP Candidate, Adewole Adebayo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the presidential flag bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was granted an interview on Arise where he spoke about Nigeria’s former president Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo.

The SDP presidential candidate said, “when I visited Olusegun Obasanjo and told him about my mission, he prayed for me. I think I will get his vote because it is a golden vote.”

Speaking further, the SDP aspirant said, “I will not relent in my talks with former president Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo. I will keep talking to the people of his constituency, age and position.”

Lastly, he pointed out that he does not really place much importance in visiting the Chatham House in London to address Nigerians. In his words, “if I want to speak to Nigerians in diaspora, I will visit the Nigeria mission houses there.”

