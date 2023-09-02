I think he’s severely challenged because he has a legitimacy crisis-Pat Utomi on Tinubu’s presidency

Renowned professor of political economy, Pat Utomi, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is severely challenged because he has a legitimacy crisis. Utomi said this when offering his views about the first few months of the Tinubu’s presidency. He said Nigerian politicians have failed significantly because they don’t understand the meaning of legitimacy and service to the people.

When asked on Nigerian info fm to give an analysis of the Tinubu’s presidency currently and what his views are?

He said, “I think that he’s severely challenged because he has a legitimacy crisis. You can’t govern without legitimacy.”

When asked: So if he wins the case you think he will govern better?

He said, “It depends on the concept of legitimacy and how legitimacy crystallises. I went out of my way to discuss it in a press briefing a few weeks ago. One of the best conversation around legitimacy was offered by an American political sociologist called Seymour Martin Lipset in the book, The first new nation, and he engages that subject.

The ballot will give you legitimacy if you win it and people perceive that you win the ballot. But then you earn or lose legitimacy everyday. Nigerian politics has failed significantly because Nigerian politicians don’t understand the meaning of legitimacy and service to the people. In thinking that politics is about grab and run with it, they forget that politics is about get and serve the people.”

