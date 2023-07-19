I Think He Wants To Come To Chelsea, He’s A Good Midfielder And My Friend – Cucrella On Caicedo
Chelsea’s star, Marc Cucrella have made it clear to the media the Moises Caicedo may be keen on a move to Chelsea, and he hopes the super star joins soon.
While reacting to the media recently, the Spaniard noted that Caicedo is a very good player, and he would improve the squad very much.
In his words, Marc Cucurella stated;
“I think he wants to come here, I’ve read in the media lots of times. I have a good relationship with him, he is a good midfielder and if he comes I think we have a top midfielder for a long time.”
Caicedo have been continually linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, and fans are believing a move will happen soon.
Chelsea had a very tough campaign last season after finishing 12th on the Premier league table, and they will be hoping for a better campaign.
