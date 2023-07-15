I think federal Republic of Nigeria needs more individuals like the viral Ellu P guy- Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze recently conducted an interview with Stephen Muoka, widely known as the viral Ellu P guy, on his official Facebook page, where they discussed Muoka’s profession.

In the interview, Daddy Freeze praised Muoka for his lack of shame regarding his occupation as a mechanic. He even went on to express his belief that Nigeria needs more individuals like Muoka, stating that he would personally offer Muoka twenty thousand naira (N20,000) as a token of appreciation for not being ashamed of his profession.

“I think the federal Republic of Nigeria needs more individuals like the viral Ellu P guy. I will even give him twenty thousand naira (N20,000) for not being ashamed of being a mechanic.”

During the course of the interview, Muoka, who gained recognition for his advocacy for Peter Obi, disclosed that he works as a gearbox engineer and has plans to relocate his business workshop. This revelation shed light on Muoka’s dedication to his craft and his aspirations for growth in his field.

Daddy Freeze acknowledged that in Nigeria, there are individuals who may hesitate to enter into a relationship with someone working as a mechanic, such as Muoka. However, he expressed admiration for Muoka’s open and honest approach to his occupation, highlighting the importance of breaking societal stereotypes and appreciating individuals based on their character and skills rather than preconceived notions about their profession.

It is worthy of note that the interview served as a platform for Muoka to share his experiences and challenges as a mechanic, as well as his aspirations for the future. Daddy Freeze’s support and encouragement further emphasized the need for societal acceptance and appreciation of individuals pursuing various occupations, regardless of societal perceptions.

Interestingly, the interview sparked a positive discussion around the value of diverse professions and the importance of embracing individuals for their talents and dedication, rather than judging them based on societal biases. Muoka’s story resonated with many, inspiring them to rethink their own perceptions and biases towards different occupations, ultimately fostering a more inclusive and accepting society.

