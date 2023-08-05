“I Thank Yahaya Bello For Putting My Name Forward To Tinubu As Minister From Kogi State -Prince Audu

During the screening of Prince Shuaib Abubakar Audu of kogi state, he expressed gratitude to his state’s Governor and the president for nominating him as minister.

Prince Shuaib Abubakar Audu said, “I was among the leading candidates during the ruling party’s primaries in the recently concluded election in kogi state. I attempted to challenge the outcome of the election but later did not because I am a party man. However, I thank governor Yahaya Adoza Bello for putting my name forward to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the nominated minister from kogi state.”

Speaking further, Prince Shuaib Abubakar Audu said, “having withdrawn my court case, I gave my entire support to our gubernatorial candidate. Now, I am using this opportunity to also thank President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating me as a minister. I think he used my nomination to pass a message to the world that he is indeed a talent Hunter.”

Lastly, Prince Shuaib Abubakar Audu said, “I think the president believes in giving the youths in Nigeria an opportunity to excel in their area of competence and desire.”

To watch the full video, click here (watch from 12:20).

