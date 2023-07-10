I Thank MURIC And Individuals That Rose To My Defence— El-Rufai Reacts To His Viral Video

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has finally spoken up after keeping quiet for weeks after his remarks on the Muslim-Muslim ticket went popular on social media. Remember that in early June, a Twitter user posted a video of El-Rufai discussing how he convinced his party, the APC, to run a Muslim-Muslim ticket in Kaduna State and at the national level. Social media users reacted angrily to the video, and some even accused the former governor of Kaduna State of intolerance.

El-Rufai responded to the viral video yesterday at a book launch in Lagos, saying that he decided not to address the misinterpretation of his comments because those responsible had no concern for accuracy or truth.

He thanked Muslim Rights Concerned (MURIC) and several other people for standing up for him after the viral video. El-Rufai continued by saying that since the people who have been spreading his lie accusations have no concern for the truth, he has never reacted to them.

“I appreciate MURIC and all the concerned people and groups who came to my rescue and even provided correct translations of my statements and the main points I made. Because individuals who participate in these purposeful distortions will do so and have no respect for truth or accuracy, I have made the decision not to reply to these distortions and created lies like “Islamization” and “Fulanization,” etc. Added he.

Source: The Cable paper.

Jahpedia (

)