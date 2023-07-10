NEWS

I Thank MURIC And Individuals That Rose To My Defence— El-Rufai Finally Reacts To His Viral Video

Nasir El-Rufai, a former Kaduna State Governor has finally broken his silence weeks after his comments about the Muslim-Muslim ticket went viral on social media. Recall that in early June, a Twitter user shared a video where El-Rufai was revealing that he enacted a Muslim-Muslim ticket in Kaduna State and convince his party, APC, to do the same at the national level. The video sparked angry reactions on different social media platforms and some people even accused the former Kaduna State Governor of bigotry.

Reacting to the viral video during a book launch in Lagos yesterday, El-Rufai stated that he chose not to respond to the distortion of his statement because those involved have no regard for truth or accuracy.

He said he thanked Muslim Rights Concerned (MURIC) and some individuals who defended him when the video went viral. El-Rufai added that those that spread the falsehood accusation against him have no regard for truth, hence, he has never responded to them.

“I thank MURIC and many concerned individuals and organisations that rose to my defence and even offered accurate translations of my remarks and the key messages contained therein. I have chosen never to respond to these distortions and manufactured falsehoods like Islamisation, Fulanisation and the like because those that engage in these deliberate distortions will do so and have no regard for truth or accuracy.” He added.

Source: The Cable paper.

