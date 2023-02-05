I Thank El-Rufai For What He Said About Me At Least He Gave Me Some Percentage – Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, has replied the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, for calling him a Nollywood actor.

Recall that the Kaduna State governor while featuring on TVC’s Journalists’ Hangout described the Labour Party flag bearer as a Nollywood actor who is incapable of winning the elections and would score little per cent in the north.

In reaction, the former Anambra State Governor in an interview on Arise TV said the governor’s claim would enable him to intensify the means to woo more Nigerians, thereby increasing his percentage in the northern part of the country.

Stating that the Nollywood industry is part of the critical sector that needs development in the country, the ex-governor said he is happy to associate with the Nollywood industry and urged everyone to support him to ensure the good of their operation.

He said, “I thank El-Rufai for what he said, at least he gave me some percentage, so I’m going to work around and improve those percentages. And he also recognized the fact that I’m an actor and I think what is holding the country from development is the ability to release those engines that will develop us.

