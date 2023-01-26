“I take exception to you saying I benefited from APC government” – Naja’atu to Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an interview with Arise during the Morning Show program, the Former Director, Civil Society, APC Presidential council, Naja’atu Bala-Mohammed, said to Oseni Rufai, Arise TV presenter, that she take exception to him saying she benefitted from the APC government she claimed it has failed.

Oseni Rufai on the program asked the follow-up question to the statement earlier made by Naja’atu where she claimed that the APC government has failed and said,

“People will say all of what you are saying is sour grapes because why did you wait till now before you left and you too can not say you have not benefitted from the APC government you claimed as failed.”

Naja’atu reacted and said,

” No! No! No, I take exception to that sir! I really take exception to that. I take exception to that because you have to name my benefit. You see, unfortunately, people think that when you are appointed, for instance, I worked at the police service commission, is that what you call benefit?”

She then explained that Nigerians see appointments as a means to acquire money. She said where she worked at police service commission, she is a part-time commissioner that has no salary and she stays for months without sitting allowance and she still works.

“If I want financial benefit, Obasanjo offered me ministerial appointment twice and I rejected it” she then said she is different and has not benefitted from APC.



