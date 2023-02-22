I Sympathize With LP For Having Only 42000 Agents In 176000 Units, Obi Is Not A Threat -Ladan Salihu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The campaign media adviser of the PDP presidential campaign council, Ladan Salihu has reacted after the Independent National Electoral Commission released the full list of polling unit agents submitted by the political parties, five days to the presidential election. However, Ladan Salihu asked how a party would be contesting during the general elections and out of the 176,000 polling units that INEC announced, they present is only felt in 42,000 polling units alone. Ladan Salihu said he sympathizes with the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi and he feels that Peter Obi is not a threat to PDP in this weekend’s poll.

“I sympathize with LP for having only 42000 agents in 17600 units, Obi is not a threat. When you look at the character and the formation of political parties and their structures on the ground, the NNPP and the Labour Party don’t have representation in the north, no governors, no senators, they won’t make the numbers”, he said.

