I supported Lawan because I thought South and North agreed that power should go to North-East- Kalu
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
During an interview on Channels Television this evening, the Chief Whip of the House of Assembly, Senator Orji Kalu, haa revealed the reason why he supported Senator Ahmad Lawan’s presidential ambition and reason why he is now supporting the presidential candidate of his party, Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
While he was talking during the interview, he said that he supported Ahmad Lawan for the APC’s Presidential ticket because, he thought that the northern region and the southern region have already agreed that power should be rotated to the North-East geopolitical zone, which Lawan hails from.
He said, “I supported Lawan because I thought South and North agreed that power should go to North-East. But, since my party has spoken and chosen another presidential candidate, the decision of my party is supreme. The party gave me my Senatorial mandate back through their supremacy.”
Further talking, he said, “You don’t need to question me because, my party has made the decision and I am an obedient man to my party.”
Moses21 (
)
One Comment
This proves Orji Kalu is not a politician, or if he is a politician, a foolish politician. How can a real good politician even think of what he just said, much less saying it? Orji Kalu is a perfect case of d proverbial Igbo efulefu who does not know when his comrads have finished sharing a fallen down Iroko tree or firewood. It was reported in Igbo folktales that a revered Iroko firewood fell amongst comrads that includes an efulefu or a fool in a Townsquare: each wise folk goes to sit on particular portions of d priced firewood saying something like “oh, my nephew hard spoken good of this very portion and would love to see it” while d efulefu watches not knowing that that’s how all of d priced firewood was shared, and in d end all portions of priced Iroko firewood were occupied leaving out d fool with no share. So too is Orji Kalu here, bcus even d BAT he claims he is now supporting has long since been shared amongst his clever party men without Orji Kalu even knowing it.