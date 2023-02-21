I supported Lawan because I thought South and North agreed that power should go to North-East- Kalu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

During an interview on Channels Television this evening, the Chief Whip of the House of Assembly, Senator Orji Kalu, haa revealed the reason why he supported Senator Ahmad Lawan’s presidential ambition and reason why he is now supporting the presidential candidate of his party, Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While he was talking during the interview, he said that he supported Ahmad Lawan for the APC’s Presidential ticket because, he thought that the northern region and the southern region have already agreed that power should be rotated to the North-East geopolitical zone, which Lawan hails from.

He said, “I supported Lawan because I thought South and North agreed that power should go to North-East. But, since my party has spoken and chosen another presidential candidate, the decision of my party is supreme. The party gave me my Senatorial mandate back through their supremacy.”

Further talking, he said, “You don’t need to question me because, my party has made the decision and I am an obedient man to my party.”

