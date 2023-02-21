This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Supported Ahmed Lawan, But I Had To Change And Support Tinubu After He Won The Primaries -Kalu

The former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has revealed that his first preferred choice for the presidential candidate for his party was the Senate president, Ahmed Lawan, before he was made to choose the former governor of Lagos state.

The senator representing Abia North noted that he never regretted supporting Ahmed Lawan for the presidential bid, even as his support his now been given to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Orji Uzor Kalu who made this known during a programme on Channels Television stressed that being a politician loyal to his party, he had to change and direct his support towards the former governor of Lagos state after he won the primaries.

Speaking further, be pointed out that he fully supported the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as he had visited him on many occasions shortly after emerging as the party’s flagbearer.

In his words… “I supported my roommate in the university, senator Ahmed Lawan, the senate president, and I have no regret of doing that. I am a party man, and once Tinubu appeared as the presidential candidate, the next 3 days, we discussed, and we are all supporting Tinubu fully”

