‘I Support Tinubu But The Outcome Of 2023 Election Will Be Based On Two Major Factors’ – Yakassai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, an Elder statesman and a renowned politician in Kano has declared his support for the Presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. However, as a grassroots politician, Yakassai has speculated that the 2023 election will be decided based on two major factors.

He identified that the outcome of the election could be about the peoples choice. He stated that the politician who has been able to reach out to the grassroots the more will get the deserved victory. Yakassai speaking about his experience as a grassroot politician for 62 years stated that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is not a strong force at the grassroots level despite the fact that he has been contesting for many years.

He said, ”I have succeeded in the aspect of being a grassroot politician for over 62 years. After 60 years in practical politics in a country like Nigeria, I think I have the right to say that whatever your calculation maybe things might change. Even though I support Tinubu but the outcome of the 2023 election will be based on two major factors. And firstly, the willingness of the people, the electorate accepting your candidacy. And the second factor is the ability of candidate to convince the majority of the people to support you. I don’t Atiku has that structure at the grassroots.”



MemeOverlord (

)