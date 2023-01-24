“I Support Tinubu But The Outcome Of 2023 Election Will Be Based On Two Major Factors” – Yakassai

Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, a senior politician from Kano and a prominent politician, has expressed his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. But as a holistic politician, Yakasai predicts that the 2023 election will be largely determined by two factors.

He discovered that the outcome of the election could depend on the people’s choices. He declared that the politician who reached the base will win a fair victory. Speaking on his 62 years of experience as a grassroots politician, Yakassai said Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was not a strong force at the grassroots level despite years of struggle.

He said: “I have been a grassroot politician for over 62 years. After 60 years of pragmatic politics in a country like Nigeria, I think I am qualified to say that whatever you count, things might change. I support Tinubu but the outcome of the 2023 election will depend on two main factors. First of all, the intention of the people, of the voters, to accept your candidacy. And the second factor is the candidate’s ability to convince the majority to support him. I don’t think Atiku has this structure at the grassroot.”

