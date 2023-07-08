I Studied The Map Of Igboland. Based On These, I’m Bent On Improving Igboland – Iwuanyanwu

Apex Igbo Cultural Organization Executive Director, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is in Lagos on a three-day visit, during which he will meet with Igbo leaders and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to discuss issues affecting the Igbo in the financial capital.

In an interview after a meeting with Igbo leaders in Ikoyi on Wednesday, he spoke on the issues surrounding his elevation to Ohanaeze leadership, his agenda for the Igbo, the wind of insecurity in the South East, and how the Federal Government can contain it, among others.

Where am I today? I am on my first official tour of southwest Nigeria. I came to meet the Igbo people in the southwest. I met the elders last night (Tuesday) in Ime-obi, where we meet in Igbo culture to make comprehensive decisions. We had a meeting with one of our elders, Cmdr. Ebitu Ukiwe, ct. It was a very successful meeting. When I arrived at the airport, the people gave me a wonderful welcome. All the Ezed and city union presidents lined up. I just finished seeing Ezes because we have a system that requires me to be organized everywhere. Every success that Igbo have achieved over the years is because of our ability to rally at short notice. The urban union is part of our structure.

I studied the map of Igboland and did a very thorough study on agriculture, our mineral resources, or natural resources, and mental capacity. Based on these things, I am quite convinced that we have many prospects. I feel like moving to Igboland; I believe that with my plan I will change agriculture, the industrial base, and trade because people are willing to trade, which is a large part of our wealth.

Source; The Vanguard paper Online

