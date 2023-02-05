NEWS

I studied law to be saved from the morass of propaganda- Dogara replies Festus Keyamo

The Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Rtd.Hon. Yakubu Dogara has responded to the reaction of the Minister of state Labour and Productivity and APC campaign Spokesperson, Mr. Festus Keyamo. Hon. Dogara said in his reaction that the law he studied was to save him from the morass of propaganda by gaslighters -in-chief and their ilks.

The Former Speaker said this his twitter handle @YakubuDogara while reacting to a response from Mr. Keyamo on his tweet concerning President Buhari twitter post about the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential rally in Nasarrawa state where President Buhari refers to the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Hammed Tinubu as a committed Nigerian. Keyamo in his tweet described Rtd. Hon Yakubu Dogara as a political prostitute.

Hon. Dogara replies Keyamo that “In spite of what we now know and what you have said before about your candidate we haven’t rushed to the Courts, yet you feel so entitled to call us names! My good friend, the law I studied was to save me from the morass of propaganda by gaslighters -in-chief and their ilks. My brother, I have a name for you but because it’s not a good one, I won’t say it as a cost of friendship. Yes, we were mates at Law School but I am waiting for you to win a councilorship election first so we can be mates in politics. Learn to punch below your weight category.”

