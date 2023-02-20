I Strongly Believe That By 6.00pm On Saturday, We Will Be Celebrating The Election – APC Chieftain.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, the Diaspora Director of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential campaign council, Ade Omole, while speaking during a parley with journalists at the national headquarters of the APC in Abuja, on Monday, has express confidence that the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu will emerge victorious in the forthcoming Presidential election, adding that a considerable number of the over 1.6 million Nigerians living abroad would be coming into the country to vote on Saturday.

Speaking future, Ade Omole noted that by 6.00pm on Saturday, February 25, the APC will be celebrating the election, adding that the people can actually view the result in real-time online, adding that the people are anxious to know the outcome of the election.

