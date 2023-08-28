“I Stopped Acting In Nollywood Because Some Producers Always Asked Me To Have Sex With Them” Ashmusy

Nigerian comedienne, Ashmusy has used her interview with media personality, Chude to reveal why she stopped acting in Nollywood movies. She disclosed that she stopped acting in movies because some producers always demand s€x from her in order to give her a movie role.

She made it known that it got to a point where she was scared of being rap€d because they usually invite her to private rooms for discussions. She stated that she was told by some of the producers that they would turn her into a popular actress if she agrees to sl€ep with them.

In her statement during the interview, she said, “I stopped acting in Nollywood because some producers always asked me to have s€x with them. They usually invite me to private rooms, and it got to the point that I had to escape from one of them because I was so scared of being rap€d.

Click the link to watch the video

“When I realized that it was becoming a constant thing in Nollywood, I decided to stop acting in movies because I cannot exchange my body for a movie role.”

Worldnewsreporter (

)