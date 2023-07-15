NEWS

“I Still Wonder How We’ve The Same Parent” DJ Cuppy Says As She Shares Photo Of Her Sister In Bikini

Popular Nigerian female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, who happens to be the daughter of a famous Nigerian business tycoon, Femi Otedola, has used her latest Instagram post to share a photo of her sister, Temi Otedola. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she shared a photo of her sister in a swimwear outfit.

DJ Cuppy, who was surprised to see her sister post a photo of herself in swimwear outfit, revealed that she still wonders how the two of them have the same parent. You may recall that Temi Otedola had earlier shared photos of herself in a swimwear outfit, which prompted the statement from her sister, DJ Cuppy.

In the statement made by DJ Cuppy on her Instagram story, she said, “I still wonder how we’ve the same parent.”

DJ Cuppy has established herself as a well-known female disc jockey in Nigeria and the UK, thanks to her talent and her father’s status, which has helped her achieve more fame.

