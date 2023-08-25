I still believe that Peter Obi, backed by millions of Nigerians will reclaim the mandate-Dr. Edeh

Dr. Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh, the Labour Party candidate for the Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency in the previous general elections, expressed his optimism that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, will emerge victorious at the Election Petition Tribunal.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun paper, Emmanuel Ezeh said; “I am still hopeful that Mr Peter Obi backed by millions of Nigerians will reclaim the mandate freely given by the Nigerian people irrespective of age, sex, religion and tribe. Nigerians resoundingly voiced their endorsement of Mr. Obi’s political stance. This is an undeniable fact.”

He stated further, “When the appropriate time comes, we will pursue legal action against these unpatriotic individuals, in accordance with the nation’s laws. Many of them should be in prison.”

Recall that, It is important to mention that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission. He secured the highest political position in the country, surpassing notable rivals including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

Recall that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, are challenging Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s win in the Presidential Election Tribunal located in Abuja. Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the court’s decision following the completion of all petition hearings by the judges.

