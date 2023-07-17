I Started Working In A Restaurant And Serving Men At Age 3; Growing Up Wasn’t Easy – BBN’s Phyna

Phyna, the winner of BBNaija, recently opened up about her challenging childhood and the hurdles she faced before attaining celebrity status. While celebrities often appear glamorous, it is crucial to remember that many of them endured difficult upbringings, struggling to make ends meet on a daily basis. Nonetheless, through unwavering determination and hard work, they eventually climbed to the top, although people sometimes overlook their arduous journeys.

As per a report by @gossipmilltv, Phyna shared her childhood experiences, highlighting that she started working in a restaurant at the astonishingly young age of 3, where she served men. Moreover, her father’s involvement in a severe accident disrupted her education, forcing her to put it on hold.

During her father’s two-year stay in the hospital, Phyna remained by his side, sacrificing her studies. Recognizing the limitations in continuing her education, her parents made the decision for her to pursue a trade. This turning point revealed to Phyna the harsh realities of life and the need to hustle. To sustain herself, she began participating in shows and dancing to earn a living.

Phyna’s account serves as a poignant reminder that success often stems from overcoming significant adversities. Her story emphasizes the importance of hard work, persistence, and resilience in the face of challenges. Despite the hardships she endured while growing up, Phyna managed to transcend her circumstances and achieve acclaim in the entertainment industry.

