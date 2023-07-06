I Started The Crisis That Led To The Exit Of Secondus; That Was How PDP’s Problem Started— Kassim Afegbua

In an interview with Arise , Kassim Afegbua, a former commissioner for information in the Edo State government, acknowledged that he was the catalyst for the crisis that forced Uche Secondus to resign and noted that this was the origin of the PDP’s issues. He said that the party chose to support Atiku Again with the ticket after their constitution included zoning provisions.

He said that since they thought the north was winning, no southern candidate ran for the PDP in the 2019 election. He noted that while a committee had been formed to look into the issue, they had already begun selling membership forms to members.

He said, “When I began the crisis in the PDP, I initiated the crisis that resulted in the resignation of the previous chairman, Uche Secondus; that was the start of the issue in the PDP because they were working from response to question. Even though it was clear that the party’s constitution favoured zoning, everything was being skewed in favour of Atiku being the party’s nominee. We thus persisted in our efforts, but this leadership was just playing games. I assumed Iyorchiya Ayu would speak out firmly since he was a founding member of the party when he joined the board. Before the committee had even finished its meeting, they had formed a committee to investigate so-and-so, and they had already begun selling forms. Every candidate has virtually paid for the application. When you are aware that, in 2019, the PDP did not have a candidate from the South, Atiku from the North emerged as the front-runner, and we all united behind him. You’re still thinking about the same identity in 2023.

Video Credit: Arise (0:02)

