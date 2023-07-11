I spoke With Him On The Phone – Ayedatiwa Reveals Governor Akeredolu’s Real Health Status

The acting governor of Ondo state, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on Tuesday, July 11, said some lies and subterfuges have been spread regarding the correct status of the health of ailing governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

According to The Nation, Ayedatiwa while commenting on the governor’s health status, said he still spoke to Akeredolu on Sunday, July 10.

The acting governor said there were orchestrated falsehoods, insinuations, and negative write-ups, particularly in the print and social media aimed at causing disharmony and disaffection within the polity, Premium Times also reported.

According to a statement he personally signed, Ayedatiwa said: “He (Akeredolu) is in high spirit, recuperating and being expected back in office to continue with his laudable service to the State, as soon as he is certified medically fit by his Doctors.

“I have been in touch with him, the latest being on Sunday, 9th July, 2023, when he expressed appreciation to me and other State Executive Council Members for holding the fort while he is away.”

Furthermore, Aiyedatiwa assured the people of Ondo state that there is no gap in governance, as he is tentatively in charge. He said: “Official activities are also running well in line with standard practices.”

Meanwhile, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has written to the state House of Assembly requesting for an extension of his medical leave.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, confirmed the receipt of the letter in Akure, the state capital.

Governor Akeredolu said in the letter that the request was sequel to doctors’ advice on the need for him to take adequate rest after recuperating.

Receiving the letter on behalf of other lawmakers, the Speaker said the governor’s action was in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Oladiji, who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the governor, expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duties.

Akeredolu, in the letter, said his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would “continue to act as governor until there is a written declaration to the contrary.”

