I spent 4hrs with Tinubu and I saw him drinking tea, he is stronger than many youths I know- Senator Mohammed Hassan

The newly appointed Director of the APC Presidential Campaign Council on Civil Societies, Senator Mohammed Hassan has called out Naja’atu Mohammed over her derogatory remarks on Tinubu. He stated that the party has no grudge against Naja’atu, noting that she left the party when she saw the best opportunity to leave. Hassan made this known while addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Senator explained that the only problem they are having with Naja’atu was her desperation to bring Tinubu down by all means. Senator Hassan stated that when Naja’atu left the APC presidential campaign council, nobody from the party celebrated because they did not hold grudge against her.

Hear him, “Our party and Tinubu have no grudge against our former director, Naja’atu Mohammed. She came into the party to serve and left when she considered it best to leave. Our only problem is that she is making up lies against our presidential candidate to paint him bad. I spent 4hrs with Tinubu and I saw him drinking tea, he is stronger than many youths I know. I will advise Naja’atu Mohammed to move on because, on our part, we have already done about three programs in her absence.”

Source: Vanguard Ngr

