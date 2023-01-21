I spent 2 Years in Detention under Gen. Abacha, They Claimed Were Bombed Lagos State -Olu Falae

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A prominent Nigerian and an elder statesman, Chief Olu Falae, has revealed details of his ordeals during the administration of Nigeria’s military leader, Gen. Sani Abacha (late). Speaking with Nofsid TV, Falae explained that he and others were accused of bombing Lagos State.

Sharing his ordeal, Olu Falae said, “I was punished for things I did not do.” I spent two years in detention under Gen. Sani Abacha’s administration for doing nothing. We were accused of attacking Lagos State with bombs.

He continued, “However, I was farming in Akure during the period. That was the beginning of my suffering for Nigeria. It created some feelings within me at the time.

You might remember that Olu Falae ran against Olusegun Obasanjo, the PDP candidate at the time, in the 1999 Nigerian presidential election on the combined platform of the Alliance for Democracy and the All People’s Party.

You can watch the interview by clicking here.

Adegori22 (

)