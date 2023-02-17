This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“I Spend N500,000 on my Political Rally Because I do Not Rent Crowd” -Gov. Candidate, Nya-Etok

A prominent Nigerian statesman and the governorship candidate of the ADC in Akwa Ibom, Ezekiel Nya-Etok, has made revelations regarding what some of his colleagues spend on renting crowds for political rallies. Speaking on Plus TV, Ezekiel discussed why some prominent politicians are concerned about the CBN’s policy.

Addressing the topic, Ezekiel said, “I am in the governorship race, and I was supposed to hold a rally today, but I had to postpone it due to the ongoing riots.” Usually, I would have to pay transporters to move my supporters while paying for other arrangements. However, people like us are not quite impacted by the policy because our budget is relatively low and manageable. I could spend N500,000 on a good rally because people are not paid to attend.

He added, “However, these other parties that often transport crowds from one place to another may have to use 200 vehicles to move people across the state to the rally ground.” They end up paying the people. Now that withdrawal charges have skyrocketed, such people have now joined me in organizing town halls. Townhalls are really what we should do, because campaigns should focus on addressing the people and sharing your plans with them. I think the shortage of cash is good as it would force politicians to engage people in smaller units like town halls where they can be interrogated.

You may recall that a politician recently lamented that he could not obtain cash for his campaign due to the CBN Naira redesign policy.

