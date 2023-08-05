I Spend ₦40,000 Or More On Suya Every Weekend, I Have Worked So Hard For 26 Years – Daddy Freeze

Popularly Nigerian broadcaster and radio talk show hosts, Ifedayo Olarinde, widely known and addressed as Daddy Freeze during a live session on his official facebook account has disclosed the amount of money he spends on suya every weekend.

Speaking further, Daddy Freeze said suya serves as their dinner every Friday evening and to make sure everyone is filled up, he spends forty thousand Naira or more on suya.

But yesterday, Daddy Freeze had ordered for ₦9500 suya and a fan offered to send him ₦500 to make it ₦10000, reacting to this, Daddy Freeze told the fan he just decided to buy for that amount not like he didn’t have enough money to buy it, adding that he has worked so hard and now that he has retired from work, he and his family has to enjoy the money he worked so hard for.

In his words he said “I spend ₦40,000 Naira or more on suya every weekend, that’s what my family and I take as dinner every weekend. I have worked for 26 years of my life, spending such amount of.money on suya isn’t a crime”.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 3:44)

SureDesigns (

)