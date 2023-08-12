I sometimes came from election campaigns to the Ikeja Centre near the Airport – Pat Utomi

A prominent figure in the Labour Party and a key member of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Professor Pat Utomi, has explained why he has been silent since the 2023 presidential election. Professor Utomi shared on his official Twitter page that he had undergone medical tests which revealed that he is suffering from prostate cancer. He further stated that his family members and doctors from Europe and America came together after the election to ensure he receives the best possible care.

According to him;

“I sometimes came from election campaigns to the Ikeja Centre near the Airport. The Doctors would try to smuggle me out from the back. The well known shielded?”

“Once elections were over, my young nephews and cousins, Doctors in Europe and the US, joined forces with the Lakeshore people and decided they wanted me in their direct care. That’s how come it seemed I went quiet because they controlled my phones to reduce stress,” he said.

During the campaign period, Professor Utomi divided his time between attending campaign events and seeking treatment at a cancer center in Lagos. However, after the election concluded, his doctors and family members insisted that he prioritize his health and receive treatment abroad. This led to his absence from the public eye and his decision to remain quiet.

Following Professor Utomi’s revelation about his health condition, his supporters have expressed their well wishes and hopes for his speedy recovery. The news has garnered significant attention and concern from those who admire and respect his contributions to the Labour Party and the OBIDATTI campaign.

It is evident that Professor Utomi’s health has taken precedence over his political activities since the presidential election. The decision to prioritize his well-being and seek medical treatment abroad highlights the seriousness of his condition and the importance of receiving the best possible care.

As Professor Utomi continues his battle with prostate cancer, his supporters remain hopeful for his recovery and eagerly await his return to the political arena. The news of his health condition serves as a reminder of the challenges individuals face, even those in positions of power and influence, and the importance of prioritizing one’s health above all else.

